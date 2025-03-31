Showbiz stars share Eid cheer with fans

Entertainment Entertainment Showbiz stars share Eid cheer with fans

Many stars posted festive pictures with their families and children,

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 31 Mar 2025 21:53:27 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Celebrities from showbiz, fashion, and music sent heartfelt Eid wishes to their fans, sharing messages of love and joy.

Many stars posted festive pictures with their families and children, highlighting the importance of Eid and urging fans to remember those in need.

Actresses dazzled in stunning outfits, while some celebrities extended Eid greetings as early as Chaand Raat.

Stars like Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Kubra Khan, Javeria Saud, Sonya Hussyn, Ushna Shah, Areeba Habib, Hiba Bukhari, Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustafa, Ahmed Ali Butt, Saba Faisal, Saadia Imam, Nadia Khan, Momal Sheikh, Farhan Saeed, and Sheheryar Munawar delighted fans with festive posts and Insta stories.