Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor decide to keep their kids away from public eye

They request fans to deactivate the pages dedicated to their kids

Sun, 30 Mar 2025 05:52:42 PKT

(Web Desk) – A-listers Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor have decided not share details or photos of their children, Hoorain and Rayan, on social media.

In a heartfelt message to their followers, the couple thanked fans for their constant love and support over the years.

“You have not only been with us through our highs and lows but have also watched our children grow since the day we introduced them to you,” they wrote.

They added, “We have always considered you more than just fans — you are family.”

Explaining their decision, they said that as parents, it is now their responsibility to protect their children’s privacy and allow them to grow without the pressure of being in the public eye.

“Until they reach 18 and choose for themselves whether they wish to be part of the social world, we have decided to keep their lives private,” the couple said.

They also requested fans to remember them in their prayers. “We humbly request you to keep our children in your prayers and pray that Allah grants us the strength to raise them in the best way possible,” they added.

Ayeza and Danish also made a special appeal to fan pages dedicated to their children. “We deeply appreciate the love you have showered upon them, but we kindly ask you to deactivate these pages as they are not public figures,” they said.

The couple thanked the fans once again and said that the love shown to their family will always be remembered.

