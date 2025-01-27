Bill Gates says his divorce is his biggest mistake which he regrets the most

Mon, 27 Jan 2025 17:25:32 PKT

(Web Desk) - Bill Gates is looking back on his divorce from ex-wife Melinda French Gates, calling the decision “the mistake I most regret.”

In an interview with The Sunday Times published Jan 25, the 69-year-old billionaire reflected on the aftermath of ending a 27-year marriage to French Gates, with whom he also has children.

When asked if his divorce is his only failure in his life so far, Gates said it belongs “at the top of the list.”

“There are others but none that matter. The divorce thing was miserable for me and Melinda for at least two years,” he told the publication, adding that the two aren’t strangers to one another.

“Melinda and I still see each other — we have three kids and two grandchildren so there are family events,” he continued. “The kids are doing well. They have good values.”

Gates and French Gates revealed they planned to end their marriage in May 2021 in identical statements shared to social media at the time.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” read the statement. “Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and build a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.”