Entertainment Concerns about Abida Perveen's health allayed with news she is fine

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 26 Jan 2025 07:54:18 PKT

(Web Desk) - Addressing the fans’ concerns about the health of Sufi song maestro Abida Perveen, her team has said she is fine and enjoying good health.

Earlier, a video has gone viral showing the singer on a wheelchair at an event, which sparked worries in fans about her well-being.

The legendary Sufi singer was spotted in a wheelchair at an international event that sparked concern about her health on social media.

According to her team, Abida ji was reciting 'Man Kunto Maula' at the National Museum of Qatar, Doha while on a wheelchair, causing much internet frenzy.

This wave of concern prompted the legend’s team to quickly address the issue where fans were assured that the Sufi legend is healthy.

"Hello, everybody! We have been seeing lots of concern regarding a video of Abida Ji at the National Museum of Qatar, Doha, reciting Man Kunto Maula," her team wrote on her Instagram stories.

They explained, "The concern is due to her use of a wheelchair and we would like to assure you of her well-being, Alhamdulillah."

Further elaborating, "The exhibition she was visiting was a long walk, a distance of which she walked herself but for convenience reasons, a wheelchair was employed.”

Her team added, “Your concern and worry is greatly appreciated, but rest assured, she is doing well. Thank you.”

To note, Abida Parveen is known and adored greatly for her contributions to Sufi music and composition.