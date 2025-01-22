Saif Ali Khan takes a snap with auto driver who rushed him to hospital

The actor, his mother thanked the rickshaw driver

(Web Desk) – Indian actor Saif Ali Khan met with Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto-rickshaw driver who drove him to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after he was attacked during a robbery attempt at his Bandra abode.

The actor met the rickshaw driver on Tuesday, just before he was discharged from the hospital.

Pictures of the meeting, shared widely on social media, show them both posing in the hospital together.

In one image, Saif is seen sitting on a bed with his arm around Rana, while in another, the pair stand together, smiling for the camera.

The ‘Sacred Games’ sustained multiple stab wounds during the attack. He personally thanked Rana for his quick response in getting him to the hospital.

“I was in pain, but I knew I had to make it to the hospital. Bhajan Singh Rana helped me at a crucial time,” Saif said, as he praised the auto driver for his chivalry.

He also reassured the driver, joking, “Don’t worry about the fare, it will be taken care of.”

Rana was driving near Saif’s residence at the time of the attack. He responded to a distress call and rushed to the scene. The actor, visibly injured, was driven to the hospital around 3 am.

Rana, who recalled the chaotic moments of that night, shared that Saif had asked him to drive slowly due to the pain. “I just prayed that he would be alright,” Rana said, adding that he later learned he had transported the Bollywood star to the hospital.



