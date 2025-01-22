Screening of 'Emergency' stopped in London after protest of pro-Khalistan activists

In many places in Punjab protests were held against the release of the film

(Web Desk) - The screening of Kangana Ranaut’s directorial debut Emergency was stopped in London by pro-Khalistan activists as they stormed the movie theatre.

The movie screening was disturbed by Khalistani sloganeering as a group of activists covered their faces and force-entered the Harrow cinema hall near Wembley and tried to obstruct the movie projection.

In the videos that emerged from the incidents, the activists were seen arguing and engaging in a verbal spat with the moviegoers.

Earlier this week, The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) held protests outside cinemas in many places in Punjab against the release of Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency resulting in the film not being released in most places.

The film, which sees Ranaut playing the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, focuses on 21 months of Emergency from 1975 to 1977.