Arab talent shines as global stars hit Joy Awards' lavender carpet

The event is part of Riyadh Season and is co-organized by MBC Group

RIYADH (Web Desk) - The inaugural Joy Awards honored Arab talent with musical performances that serenaded a star-studded guest list at Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena on Saturday.

The award show opened with a concert by Christina Aguilera, who performed “The Voice Within” and her hit song “Genie in a Bottle.”

Musical icons Mohammed Abdo and Andrea Bocelli performed together, blending Gulf and Italian sounds.

Lebanese singer Wael Kfoury and Canadian artist Michael Buble collaborated on a striking rendition of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” performed in both English and Arabic.

Amanda Seyfried, Morgan Freeman and Matthew McConaughey were among the international and local celebrities who showcased their dazzling ensembles on the ceremony’s iconic lavender carpet on Saturday.

As a tribute to her first visit to the Kingdom, US actress Kate Siegel attended the ceremony wearing a pearly white dress with black drapings by Saudi brand Abadia.

“I picked it because I wanted to represent Saudi Arabian designers and fashion, especially here in Riyadh, which is such an upcoming hot spot for Saudi Arabian fashion,” she said.

Lebanese actress Nawal Kamel arrived in a black and silver studded gown designed by her go-to Lebanese fashion designer, Joelle Nemnum.

“I can’t believe I’m here. I’m very excited to meet the (Saudi) people up close. I know many people from Lebanon but being here and seeing the locals, who are so different and incredible, is amazing.

They (Saudis) are so kind and welcoming — they truly lift you up and take care of you. I’m so grateful to be here and to witness the Joy Awards,” she said.

Held at the Kingdom Arena, the Joy Awards are Saudi Arabia’s largest event recognizing and honoring the Arab world’s leading artists and their achievements.

The winners were selected based on public voting through an application launched by the General Entertainment Authority.

The list included candidates across various categories. The nominees were carefully chosen by specialized committees based on their efforts and achievements over the past year.