Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' banned in Bangladesh

Current strained relations between India and Bangladesh lead to the restriction

(Web Desk) - The upcoming Kangana Ranaut directorial ‘Emergency’, which is based on the life of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, won’t be released in Bangladesh as the political relationship between the neighbouring countries continue to get strained.

The film, which delves into the turbulent period of the Emergency declared in India in 1975 by Indira Gandhi, has found itself at the center of a geopolitical impasse.

A source close to the matter revealed, “The decision to halt the screening of ‘Emergency’ in Bangladesh is tied to the current strained relations between India and Bangladesh.

The ban is less about the content of the film and more about the ongoing political dynamics between the two nations.”

In the current era, Bangladesh was India’s sole ally in the subcontinent. However, with the ousting of Sheikh Hasina, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, the equation between both the nations have greatly changed.