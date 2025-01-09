Aamir Khan to quit smoking if son's starrer gets box-office success

He shares his admiration for the film

(Web Desk) - Adding a personal twist to the buzz around ‘Loveyapa’, superstar Aamir Khan has taken a vow to quit smoking if the film achieves box-office success.

Speaking to the media, Aamir shared his admiration for the film and the cast’s performances. He described Loveyapa as “entertaining” and praised its contemporary portrayal of life in the age of smartphones and technology.

In a heartfelt moment, Aamir expressed his support for his son, Junaid, stating that this mannat reflects his love and belief in the film.

“When I watched the film, I felt so proud of everyone’s work. If it succeeds, it’ll be my moment to quit smoking,” he said.

The film is a fun take on modern relationships and how technology plays a role in them. It promises a mix of humor, music, and heartfelt moments. The cast also includes Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and Kiku Sharda.

Fans are now rooting for Loveyapa not only for its story but also to see Aamir Khan fulfill his promise. If the film becomes a success, Aamir plans to give up smoking as part of a heartfelt vow for his son.