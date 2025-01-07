Aamir Khan likens Khushi Kapoor to her mother Sridevi in acting arena

(Web Desk) - Aamir Khan recently compared Bollywood actress Khushi Kapoor to her late mother, Sridevi after watching her upcoming film Loveyapa's trailer.

In an interview with ANI, the Dangal star made heartfelt comments about the 24-year-old actress, after watching her upcoming film's teaser.

Aamir said, "I have watched the rough cut. I liked this film. It is very entertaining. The way our lives have turned out these days due to cell phones and the interesting things that happen in our life due to this have been shown here."

"All the actors have done a good job. When I watched the film and saw Khushi [Kapoor], I felt that I was watching Sridevi. Her energy was there, I could see. I am a huge fan of Sridevi," the 59-year-old actor stated.

While conversing with the aforementioned outlet, he also lauded deceased actress, Sridevi, saying, "I am a very big fan of Sridevi. I always wanted to work with her. She was a brilliant artist."

"She always kept her talent latent when the camera was off. As soon as the camera starts rolling, she starts showing her true talent," 3 Idiots star added.

Aamir Khan's eldest son Junaid Khan is set to appear on big screen alongside Khushi Kapoor in the romance-comedy film, Loveyapa.