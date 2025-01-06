Bollywood megastar Deepika Padukone turns 39
Deepika married actor Ranveer in 2018. They are one of Bollywood’s most loved couples
(Web Desk) - Deepika Padukone, born on January 5, 1986, is one of the most loved and talented actresses in Bollywood.
From her debut in Om Shanti Om to her rise as a global star, she has become a role model for millions.
On her 39th birthday, let’s take a look at her journey, achievements, and why she continues to inspire people worldwide.
Deepika was born in Copenhagen, Denmark, and grew up in a family passionate about sports.
Her father, Prakash Padukone, is a badminton legend, but Deepika chose a different path.
She started with modeling and then made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The movie was a huge hit, and her double role made her an overnight star.
Deepika’s popularity is not just limited to India. She became a global star by acting in Hollywood movies and attending international events.
Her Hollywood debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage showed her talent to the world.