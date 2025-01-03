Hollywood actor John Capodice dies aged 83

He was best known for his roles in 'General Hospital' and 'Ace Ventura'

(Web Desk) - Actor John Capodice, best known for his roles in General Hospital and Ace Ventura, has passed away. He was 83.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the demise of John Capodice.

Capodice played Carmine Cerullo from 1994-1996 in six episodes of the soap opera General Hospital and appeared as a police officer who was dismissive of Carrey's pet detective in the 1994 movie.

Capodice was also seen in Wall Street, The Doors, Honeymoon in Vegas, Speed and Independence Day.

He had an extensive list of TV show guest-star credits including CSI, Seinfeld, Ellen, Another World, Knots Landing, Law & Order, Will & Grace, Spenser: For Hire, Kate & Allie, As the World Turns, Moonlighting, Murphy Brown, Melrose Place, Mad About You, Diagnosis Murder, Six Feet Under, The West Wing and Murder, She Wrote. His first TV role was in six episodes of Ryan's Hope as Lloyd Lord.

He also made two memorable commercial appearances. In one for Polly-O String Cheese, he played Fred, a perplexed pizzeria worker who gets an order for pizza with extra cheese but to hold the tomato sauce and crust.

Indeed, the kids ordering the pizza with "nuttin'" just wanted the mozzarella cheese, which Polly-O sells in stick form and called the "best part of the pizza."

He is survived by his wife, daughters and four grandchildren.