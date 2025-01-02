Actor Sajid Khan says he thought multiple times of ending life

He has been cleared of assault allegations

(Web Desk) - Sajid Khan revealed he thought of ending his life multiple times in the past six years.

The actor-director stated that even after getting clearance from IFTDA, he is trying to get back on his feet.

Actor-director Sajid Khan made headlines when he was accused in the #MeToo movement in Bollywood. Back in 2018, when he was filming for Housefull 4, multiple women levied sexual harassment allegations against him.

Recently, Khan revealed that the past six years have been ‘extremely bad’ for him. He also thought of ending his life many times. But now he is trying to get back on his feet.

Sajid Khan during an interview recalled how he spent the past six years ever since he was accused in the #MeToo movement. “I thought of ending my life many times in the last 6 years,” Khan stated, adding that it has been extremely bad for him as he has been out of work.

The filmmaker further opined that even after getting a clearance from the Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA), he is trying to get back on his feet.

Over the past years, he had to sell his house and move to a rented flat because of no work and no earnings.

Recalling his life struggles, the Humshakals writer-director stated that since the age of 14, he started earning for his family because his dad, producer-director Kamran Khan, passed away, leaving him and his sister Farah Khan in debt.

But as he tries to struggle through the hardships of life and get back on track, Sajid wishes his mother, Menaka Irani, would have been alive to see him trying so hard.