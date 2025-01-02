Drunk video of Shah Rukh's son on New Year Eve hits internet

Entertainment Entertainment Drunk video of Shah Rukh's son on New Year Eve hits internet

The party, hosted by Aryan’s own brand, drew significant attention

Follow on Published On: Thu, 02 Jan 2025 04:24:53 PKT

(Web Desk) – Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was spotted stumbling under influence of intoxication on New Year’ Eve, sparking mixed reaction on social media – in favour and disfavour of him.

Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son, is spotted at a star-studded New Year’s bash in Mumbai.

The party, hosted by Aryan’s own brand, drew significant attention, particularly after a video surfaced showing him exiting the venue alongside his friends.

Aryan was dressed in a classic white T-shirt paired with a stylish jacket, black pants, and sneakers.

A video of Aryan and his friends leaving the venue, appearing visibly drunk, sparked reactions among social media users.

As the video made its rounds online, users expressed mixed opinions. Some criticized Aryan for his behaviour, drawing comparisons to his father.

One comment read, “He’s so drunk, feel bad for SRK,” while another stated, “Bap ne itni hard-working ki, bete sharabi nikal re hai.”

However, a section of netizens quickly came to Aryan’s defense, emphasizing the pressure and scrutiny star kids face.

“A lot of youngsters drink on New Year’s and other occasions. But these kids are targeted unfairly. It’s sad that trollers don’t let them lead normal lives,” one user argued.

