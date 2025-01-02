Sania greets 2025 with son whom she calls her 'forever date'

Entertainment Entertainment Sania greets 2025 with son whom she calls her 'forever date'

She shares a heartfelt post on Instagram

Follow on Published On: Thu, 02 Jan 2025 03:50:25 PKT

(Wed Desk) – Sania Mirza greets 2025, expressing love for son Izhaan Mirza Malik whom she calls her ‘forever date’.

The Indian tennis sensation kickstarted the year by sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her special New Year celebration.

Sania rang in the New Year with her “forever date” and biggest source of strength — her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

The tennis star posted two adorable photos on Instagram, showing her hugging her beloved son Izzy.

In the pictures, the two can be seen radiating warmth and love, setting major mother-son goals.

Sania also dedicated the trending and popular Bollywood track “Dil Tu Jaan Tu” to her son.

She captioned the post, “No better way or picture to start our new year. Happy New Year everyone”.

