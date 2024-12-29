Rajab Butt gets notice over allegations of hurting sentiments

Court seeks report on the matter by January 13

Published On: Sun, 29 Dec 2024 06:02:36 PKT

(Web Desk) – An additional district and sessions judge has issued notices to YouTuber Rajab Butt and others over allegations of disrespecting prayer (Namaz) on social media.

During hearing on a petition filed by Advocate Riaz Ali Solangi, the court reviewed accusations that Rajab Butt’s actions on social media insulted Islamic values and hurt the sentiments of Muslims.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the YouTuber’s alleged conduct amounted to desecration of Islamic practices, causing distress among followers of the faith.

The court directed Hyderi Police SHO of Hyderi Police Station to submit a detailed investigative report on the matter by January 13, 2025. Notices have also been sent to all relevant parties involved in the case.

The judge emphasised the need for a thorough investigation and instructed law enforcement authorities to treat the case with urgency and impartiality.

The incident has sparked widespread debate on social media, with many users demanding accountability and legal action against content that disrespects religious sentiments.