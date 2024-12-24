Hania Aamir reveals her favourite Bollywood films

She loves Om Shanti Om, Tamasha and Ram Leela

(Web Desk) - Hania Aamir recently spoke about her love for Bollywood and its superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, in an interview.

She revealed that the first Bollywood movie she watched as a child was Baadshah.

Hania shared that her mother played the movie on a CD, and she ended up watching it over 25 times. She called it a “killer” film that left a lasting impression, even though she didn’t fully understand Bollywood back then.

Hania believes movies like Baadshah bring people together, creating a sense of connection.

When asked about a Bollywood role she’d love to play, Hania picked Chota Pandit from the Bhool Bhulaiyaa series. She excitedly said she would “kill it” in that funny and quirky role.

Hania also mentioned some of her favorite Bollywood films. She loves Om Shanti Om for its fun vibe, Tamasha for its deep story, and Ram Leela for its beautiful romance.

Talking about her connection with Indian rapper Badshah, Hania clarified rumors about their relationship. She said they are just good friends with a great bond, and Badshah agreed, saying people often misinterpret their friendship.

When asked about one place in India she would love to visit, Hania mentioned Chandigarh, citing her friendship with Badshah, who hails from the city.

Her admiration for Indian culture and Bollywood continues to grow, strengthening the ties between her and Indian entertainment.