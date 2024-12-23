Nasim Vicky regrets working in 'Comedy Nights with Kapil', calls it his biggest mistake

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Renowned Pakistani theater actor and comedian Nasim Vicky revealed that working on the Indian show Comedy Nights with Kapil was the biggest mistake of his career.

During a recent podcast with fellow comedian and host Ahmed Ali Butt, Nasim expressed his disappointment with the lack of support and criticism he faced from peers after working across the border.

Nasim shared that he received more backlash than appreciation for representing Pakistan internationally.

Referring to remarks from two fellow actors and hosts, he said, "I respect them, but their comments made it seem like working across the border was no big achievement. One of them, I don’t even know personally."

The comedian voiced his regret, stating, "I am embarrassed. Participating in Comedy Nights with Kapil brought me no benefits or recognition. Instead, I was criticised for my efforts to represent Pakistan internationally, with people questioning what I even accomplished there."

Nasim also commented on the Pakistani comedy industry's struggles, attributing them to a lack of scripted performances and rehearsals, particularly in theater.



He lamented that no new comedic talent has emerged in the past decade due to these challenges.