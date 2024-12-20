Diljit Dosanjh says 'Alvida Kashmir' in his trademark style

Dosanjh shared photos, videos on Instagram

Fri, 20 Dec 2024 03:33:56 PKT

Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh recently bid an emotional farewell to Kashmir in his own signature way.

The singer, who is currently on an exciting journey across India for his "Dil-Luminati Tour," shared a series of photos as he said goodbye to Kashmir.

Taking to his Instagram, the 'Honsla Rakh' actor posted the pictures with the caption, "Alvida Kashmir, tonight Mumbai Dil-Luminati Tour Year 24."

In the first image, the 'Udta Punjab' star can be seen striking a pose with a young girl. Diljit is sitting with his hands folded as he poses for the camera. In the following posts, the actor-singer is seen visiting a Gurudwara, interacting with locals, and enjoying Kashmiri kahwa.

Soon after Dosanjh shared the post, fans flocked to the comments section to shower love on him. One fan wrote, "Ek hi dil hai.. kitni baat jeetoge phir aana Kashmir."

Another commented, "This abundance is all everyone yearns for. Love you, Dil."

