Javed Sheikh celebrates 50 years in showbiz with pals

Entertainment Entertainment Javed Sheikh celebrates 50 years in showbiz with pals

Javed Sheikh is currently shooting for his upcoming film along with Bushra Ansari and Mumtaz Begum

Follow on Published On: Fri, 20 Dec 2024 01:59:28 PKT

(Web Desk) – Javed Sheikh has been a part of the industry for five decades. He recently celebrated his 50 years in the industry with his friends and the cast members of his upcoming film.

Bushra Ansari, Mumtaz Begum, Qaiser Pia, Iftikhar Thakur, and others joined him in the celebration on set. Together, they cut a cake to mark the occasion.

Javed Sheikh is a top-notch Pakistani television & film celebrity who is known for his acting, direction and production.

He has so far acted in numerous hit projects like Ankahi, Chief Saab, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Teefa in Trouble, Samjhota, and Na Maloom Afraad.

He also acted in Javed in Bollywood films including Namaste London and Om Shanti Om. Nowadays, he is getting a huge admiration for his blockbuster drama serial Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

Javed Sheikh is currently shooting for his upcoming film along with Bushra Ansari and Mumtaz Begum.