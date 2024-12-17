When Mahira Khan offered role in Heeramandi and why she did not perform

Entertainment Entertainment When Mahira Khan offered role in Heeramandi and why she did not perform

When Mahira Khan offered role in Heeramandi and why she did not perform

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 17 Dec 2024 19:15:58 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistani Superstar Mahira Khan claimed recently that she was offered a role in the film ‘Heera Mandi’ by Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali some 15 years ago.

She claimed this in a recent interview where she also talked about her second marriage.

Mahira Khan made a surprising remark that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had offered her work in his movie ‘Heera Mandi’ 15 years ago, which was later released as a web series by the filmmaker.

The actor said some 15 years ago, she met the writers of Heeramandi, Moin Baig, at the store of fashion designer Rizwan Baig in Karachi.

Mahira Khan said she and her friend went to the store to buy a wedding dress, where Rizwan and Moin Baig were discussing ‘Heeramandi’, during which writer Moin Baig told Rizwan Baig that he was looking for a Pakistani actor for his film.

The actress said that on the advice of designer Rizwan Baig and writer Moin Baig, her friend asked them both to cast Mahira Khan, who is currently a popular TV and radio personality.

She said the writer of the movie also agreed to cast her but she said, it was not meant to be.

Khan said that later Moin Baig said he will introduce her to Sanjay Leela Bhansali upon her visit to India.

Then, Khan added that she later went to Mumbai on a friend's wedding where Moin Baig introduced her to Sanjay Leela Bhansali who immediately liked her for the role in his film and offered her work in 'Heeramandi'.

Later, she recalled Bhansali changed his mind and instead pursued a web series with the same name. When asked why she did not perform in the movie, she said due to the tussle between Pakistan and India, she was not able to perform in the movie.