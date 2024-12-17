Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 poised to break every record by amassing Rs1500 globally

Published On: Tue, 17 Dec 2024 16:55:36 PKT

(Web Desk) - Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has firmly established itself as one of the most successful Indian films in recent years. Its box office collection continues to soar.

The movie was released on December 5 and it went on a spree of breaking multiple records, both in India and internationally, showing no signs of slowing down as it approaches its second week in theaters.

As of Tuesday, reports from Indian Express and Sacnilk reveal that Pushpa 2 has crossed the impressive Rs900 crore net mark at the domestic box office. Despite a slight dip in collections on its 12th day, the film’s overall performance remains exceptional.

On Monday, the film earned Rs 27.75 crore, its lowest single-day revenue so far, but it still maintained its stronghold at the top of the box office.

By the end of its first week, Pushpa 2 had grossed Rs 725.8 crore in India, with the momentum continuing into the second week. The film grossed Rs 63.3 crore on Saturday and Rs 76.6 crore on Sunday, bringing its 12-day total to Rs 929.85 crore in the domestic market.

The film’s occupancy rates remained strong, with Telugu showings at 24.11% and Hindi at 21.26% on Monday, a clear indication of its broad appeal across audiences.

Globally, Pushpa 2 has exceeded expectations, with its total earnings crossing the Rs 1400 crore mark by day 11. The film is now closing in on the coveted Rs 1500 crore milestone, further cementing its place among the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time. According to production house Mythri Movie Makers, the global earnings stood at Rs 1409 crore by the 11th day, with projections indicating it will soon join the elite Rs 1500 crore club.

The film’s opening was a historic one, with the highest-ever collection for an Indian film on its release day. Pushpa 2 earned Rs 165 crore net in India and Rs 294 crore worldwide on its opening day, surpassing major films such as Stree 2, Gadar 2, Animal, and Jawan to become the top second-week grosser at the Hindi box office.