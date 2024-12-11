10 notable books of 2024, from Sarah J. Maas to Melania Trump

U.S. sales held steady according to Circana

Published On: Wed, 11 Dec 2024 10:05:27 PKT

NEW YORK (AP) — Even through a year of nonstop news about elections, climate change, protests and the price of eggs, there was still time to read books.

U.S. sales held steady according to Circana, which tracks around 85% of the print market, with many choosing the relief of romance, fantasy and romantasy. Some picked up Taylor Swift’s tie-in book to her blockbuster tour, while others sought out literary fiction, celebrity memoirs, political exposes and a close and painful look at a generation hooked on smartphones.

Here are 10 notable books published in 2024, in no particular order.

“House of Flame and Shadow,” by Sarah J. Maas

“The Anxious Generation,” by Jonathan Haidt

“War,” by Bob Woodward

“Melania,” by Melania Trump

“The Eras Tour Book,” by Taylor Swift

“Intermezzo,” by Sally Rooney

“From Here to the Great Unknown,” by Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough

“Cher: The Memoir, Part One,” by Cher

“James,” by Percival Everett

“Knife,” by Salman Rushdie

