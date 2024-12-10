Amid separation rumours: Abhishek, Aishwarya join wedding function together

They make the heads turns

Published On: Tue, 10 Dec 2024

(Web Desk) - Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan attend a wedding ceremony together, amazing the netizens, who have been receiving news for a long time that the marriage of the two Bollywood’s starts is on the rocks.

The actor-couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, who are rumoured to be separated, made the heads turns when they attended the wedding.

One of the photos shows Aishwarya shaking hands with the groom as she congratulated the couple.

Abhishek and Aishwarya’s ‘Dhoom 2’ co-star Hrithik Roshan also arrived at the event with his lady love Saba Azad.

While the actor was dressed in a black T-shirt under a blazer and pants, Saba donned a black outfit too.

Hrithik’s father Rajesh Roshan was also part of the festivities.

Veteran actor Jeetendra also attended the event with his daughter, producer Ektaa Kapoor was seen in a pink suit.

Pictures from the wedding were shared on social media by the official handle of the wedding planner.

The caption for a post read, “The reception was graced by the presence of Bollywood royalty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who added their signature glamour to the evening.

