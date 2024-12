Imran Ashraf, Bushra Ansari steal the show at Aalmi Urdu Conference

Imran Ashraf was the host of the session

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The 17th International Urdu Conference at the Karachi Arts Council witnessed its last day with a special event with esteemed actor Bushra Ansari.

Famous host of Dunya News' flagship show 'Mazaq Raat' Imran Ashraf was also present at the event. He also hosted the session on its last day to spend a memorable few minutes with the acclaimed actor. The audience admired greatly when Ansari talked about her personal as well as professional life.

Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah was all prasie for the senior actor. He said Ansari has many well-wishers and fans who regard her work in the entertainment side a great deal. Music director Azhar Hussain was also present on the occasion and the audience also praised his abilities in the field.

Ashraf, meanwhile, said it was an honour to share the evening with Ansari as she, through her work, has established herself as a complete institution.

He noted that although he had received order by Ahmad Shah, it was Urdu that forced him to come to this stage and this conference.



Ansari said she knows musician Azhar Hussain since the eighth grade and his skills really are praiseworthy.

Ashraf asked Ansari the reason behind her connection with Urdu language to which she cleared that since she speaks Urdu a lot, many people falsely think she belongs to Karachi.

“I originally belong to Lahore and came to Karachi for work,” she clarified.