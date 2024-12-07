Why Mahira Khan no longer wants to discuss Shah Rukh Khan

Khan talks about her bond with Karachi, its people, its problems and peculiar culture

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan showbiz industry superstar Mahira Khan has said it is time people should stop asking about her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan.

She recently made these remarks at an interactive session ‘Mein Hoon Karachi’ held under the banner of prestigious Karachi Arts Council.

Answering a question, she said whenever she talks about Shah Rukh Khan, people take their own meanings from it.

She added she never talks on her own about the Bollywood megastar but only when she is asked in this regard.

That is why, Khan said lightly, she wants no question regarding Shah Rukh Khan so that she does not give any answer.

The superstar also shared her very intimate connection with Karachi. “I was born at the Lady Dufferin Hospital in 1984 in Karachi,” she said.

“My dada built our house, what used to be our house here, when my grandparents migrated here from India. At Khalid Bin Waleed Road, PECHS, that’s where our house used to be. There used to be a time when that place had only showrooms and one house, which used to be my house,” Khan recalled.

She reminisced about her childhood in the metropolitan city, visiting Zainab Market, and indulging in street food like gol gappay. “Even today when I have bun kebab, it is nostalgic. I am somehow taken back to my childhood,” she said.