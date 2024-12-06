Salman Khan exits Bigg Boss hosting seat over security concerns

Entertainment Entertainment Salman Khan exits Bigg Boss hosting seat over security concerns

Farah Khan will be stepping in for Salman Khan

Follow on Published On: Fri, 06 Dec 2024 01:04:31 PKT

(Web Desk) - Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will not be hosting the much-anticipated segment of Bigg Boss 18 over security concerns.

Farah Khan will be stepping in for Salman Khan as the host for this weekend’s Weekend Ka Vaar. Known for her humour, charm, and sharp wit, Farah is expected to bring her unique flair to the show while schooling the contestants.

The security scare occurred when a man illegally entered a shooting location in Mumbai, where Salman Khan was filming. When questioned, the man reportedly asked, “Bishnoi ko bulau kya?” (Should I call Lawrence Bishnoi?), referring to the infamous gangster.

Following the incident, the police detained the man and are currently questioning him. The situation has raised concerns for Salman Khan’s safety, leading to his decision to step back from the episode this weekend.

The Bishnoi gang, which has previously threatened Salman Khan due to the blackbuck poaching incident in 1998, allegedly wants to harm the actor over the killing of the sacred animal.

While Salman Khan’s absence will surely leave a void, fans are eager to see Farah Khan in action, hoping she will bring her own brand of entertainment to the show.