Demure, sanewashing, standalone 'staches, sourdough: Let's move on in 2025

The term has been around since at least 2020

Follow on Published On: Tue, 03 Dec 2024 09:01:53 PKT

NEW YORK (AP) — We’ve demure-d our way through 2024. We’ve played passenger princess. We’ve baked enough sourdough to cover the world with our bubbly starters. We’ve rawdogged it and we’ve hyped it. All of it.

There’s lots to leave behind as the new year rolls around. Here’s a tiny tip of the iceberg of what we’re over as we move on to 2025.

Summer’s over demure-ers!

TikToker Jools Lebron’s 38-second video describing her workday makeup routine as “Very demure. Very mindful” lit up the summer with memes. The video has been viewed more than 50 million times.

With her newfound fame, Lebron, a transgender woman, was able to earn toward her transition, help her family, rack up some brand deals and make a big statement about staying positive. In another video, she got the world going on “very cutesy.”

Love you, Jools! But here’s the thing all you meme-makers: Summer’s over. We’re also looking at you, “brat” enthusiasts. The summer slime greenness of it all and the Charli XCX-Kamala Harris moment were great! We know you’ll keep it demure as you move on to the next big thing.

As for all those dogs and cats eeeking out in videos over President Donald Trump’s Haitian immigrant remark? Here’s to a calmer 2025 for you, Springfield, Ohio.

Passenger princesses: Take the wheel

Speaking of demure but no longer cutesy, in the name of all things Holy Feminism, passenger princesses must abdicate.

A passenger princess, according to Urban Dictionary, is “a pretty girl that has no other job but to look pretty in the passenger seat while her sneaky link/boyfriend/significant other drives.” What’s a sneaky link, you might ask? It’s a secret hookup. For sex.

Passenger princesses decorate their sides of front seats with little baubles in the air vent. They pack in snacks on little trays that fit on their Stanley cups. They bring cozy blankies, replace visor mirrors with fancy lit ones and generally reign while demanding their men place one hand on their nearest leg.

The term has been around since at least 2020, when a Twitter (now X) user called his dog a passenger princess on a photo of said dog in the front seat of his car. That, eventually, morphed into human princesses storming TikTok.

Take the wheel, dear princesses. We know you know how to drive. And congrats, TikToker @masonshea. Your passenger prince video has amassed more than 60 million views since you posted an equal treatment grab in early 2023.

Bubble dressing, pop off

Unless you’re in a K-pop girl band and-or young, tall and stick-thin, this fashion thang looks good on exactly no one. And it’s back. On runways. In streetwear. On shopping sites and store shelves.

Why reach for puff ball dresses, skirts, bloomers and tops with so many other options out there? Teen Vogue noted Gen Z’s embrace in September, describing the silhouette as having a form-fitting waist and balloon-like hem. It’s, wait for it, “feminine and romantic” and “draws attention to the body,” the magazine said.

Not, on the aforementioned, in a good way. And that means the majority of women.

“There is just something funny about bubble hems and the way they, well, bubble up around your thighs,” Harper Bazaar’s Tara Gonzalez wrote in August. “They’re vaguely diaperlike in that sense, which is why they aren’t a crowd-pleaser. Instead, they’re something either you get or you don’t.”