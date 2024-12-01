Daughter of Ranbir and Alia captures everybody's attention in football match

Entertainment Entertainment Daughter of Ranbir and Alia captures everybody's attention in football match

Daughter of Ranbir and Alia captures everybody's attention in football match

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 01 Dec 2024 17:45:06 PKT

(Web Desk) - Raha Kapoor, the daughter of Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, attracted the attention of everyone during a football match in Mumbai on Saturday.

The couple's family marked its presence in the match to cheer for Ranbir’s team, Mumbai City FC, as they played against Hyderabad FC.

As the match progressed, Alia and Raha were seen enjoying the game together.

Alia, later, also took her little one for a walk around the field amidst massive roar as Mumbai emerged victorious. Raha, dressed in a mini jersey matching her father’s.

The child, who rested on Alia’s lap, was spotted curiously watching the match. In photos that quickly went viral on Instagram, the toddler was seen playing with an inflatable team baton while her proud parents cheered from the stands.

A video captured a special moment when Alia walked hand-in-hand with Raha around the field, with Ranbir joining them.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra, though the film did not perform well at the box office.