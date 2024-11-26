'You should have come to stage': Diljit responds warmly to Nimrat's concert post

(Web Desk) - Punjabi singer-cum-actor Diljit Dosanjh's concerts are carefully managed pieces of art. They could not be any better

Thousands of his fans throng to any location of his concert just to cast a glimpse of their favourite star.

Recently, Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur and Diljit Dosanjh exchanged views on social media after Nimrat attended Diljit’s Pune concert during his ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour.

Diljit, known for his stage presence, responded to her post, cheerfully asking, "Tussi aeye c? Stage te aa jana c. (You were there? You should have come to the stage)."

In reply, Nimrat remarked praising Diljit, “That stage and spotlight belonged only and only to you!” She called herself lucky to have finally experienced his brilliance live.

Nimrat’s post described the concert as an “unforgettable” experience, where she danced to tracks like Vibe and Naina. She hailed it as the "BEST concert" she’d ever attended and lauded Diljit’s unmatched artistry.

She later shared a screenshot of Diljit’s comment, jokingly adding, “Alexa!!! Pehlaan dass dendi!! (Alexa! You should have told him earlier)."

This was Diljit’s sixth stop on his tour, following Delhi, Jaipur, and Hyderabad. Next, he will perform in Kolkata on November 30.

Nimrat's appearance came amidst speculation linking her to actor Abhishek Bachchan, who has also been in the news due to rumours surrounding his marriage to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Neither Abhishek nor Nimrat has addressed these claims, leaving them unconfirmed.