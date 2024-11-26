Maya Ali embarks on Umrah sojourn, shares snaps

Her stellar performance has captured hearts of audiences nationwide

Follow on Published On: Tue, 26 Nov 2024 01:18:07 PKT

(Web Desk) - Amidst the ongoing success of the show, Maya Ali has taken a brief hiatus to embark on a spiritual journey to perform Umrah.

Accompanied by her close family members, she shared heartwarming glimpses of her time in Makkah on her Instagram handle.

Maya also participated in the stitching of the Ghilaf-e-Kaaba, or Kiswah, a rare and gave a sneak peek of the same on her social media.

Maya Ali’s Instagram presence, followed by an impressive 8.2 million fans, remains abuzz with her updates.

Actress Maya Ali, celebrated for her exceptional talent and stunning beauty, has been making waves with her role as Sadaf Namdar in the trending drama Sunn Mere Dil.

Starring opposite the charismatic Wahaj Ali, who plays Bilal Abdullah, Maya’s stellar performance has captured the hearts of audiences nationwide. With 14 gripping episodes aired so far, the drama has become a fan favorite, earning widespread acclaim for its compelling storyline and brilliant cast.

Known for her unforgettable performances in hit dramas like Mann Mayal, Diyar-e-Dil, Mera Naam Yousaf Hai, Jo Bichar Gaey, Aun Zara, Pehli Si Muhabbat, Yunhi, and Shanakht, Maya has cemented her status as one of the top actresses in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

As Sunn Mere Dil continues to air twice a week, every Wednesday and Thursday, fans eagerly await what Maya has in the store in the upcoming episodes.