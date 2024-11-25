It is outdated: Javed Akhtar's views on marriage draws netizens' ire

Mon, 25 Nov 2024 17:23:41 PKT

(Web Desk) – Bollywood’s famous playwright has recently given his two cents which earned him backlash from a few segments of society.

She also talked about his relation with wife Shabana Azmi and how their friendship has a healthy effect on their marriage.

According to the Indian media, Javed Akhtar said the basis of any relation depends on mutual respect and understanding. He said the tradition of marriage has become outdated now as it is just a centuries-old tradition which has lost its value.

According to him, the relation with his wife is based on friendship and they both are hardly managing this relation.

“Marriage has lost its importance now as it dates back to centuries,” Akhtar said. He said the words of ‘husband’ and ‘wife’ have become somewhat burden.

Both partners should give space to each other and do not invade on anyone’s privacy.

It merits mention it has been forty years since the marriage of Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi. Akhtar said the basis of their successful marriage is based on friendship between them.

