How Navjot Sidhu's wife defeated stage 4 cancer by following a diet plan

Updated On: Sat, 23 Nov 2024 17:46:54 PKT

(Web Desk) - Navjot Kaur, the wife of former Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, overpowered cancer and that at the stage-4.

How has she defeated the deadly disease and what diet plan she followed during the process? Navjot Sidhu has disclosed these healthy secrets by sharing a video on the social media application Instagram.

Sidhu said doctors informed that the disease has spread to the bones and it is currently at the stage-4. The situation became even more worrisome when the possibility of her survival was just five percent.

But Sidhu said their daughter came as their saviour. She prepared a well-crafted diet plan which helped the patient to defeat cancer in the just fourty days.

Sidhu also shared that diet plan. He said if the cancer patients are given meals after long gaps, the germs of cancer started diminishing.

He said her wife did not eat anything after 6pm. She used to start the next day by drinking hot water with lemon and after a brief pause, she used to take apple cider vinegar.

He said his wife had stopped drinking tea. Instead of tea, she would add cinnamon, black pepper and cloves. Along with this, she would take some fruits, blueberries or pomegranates,

vegetable juices, beetroot, carrot, and amla juices. At night, she would take almond flour bread, vegetables, and salad. At the same time, her wife's food would be prepared in coconut, olive, or almond oil instead of refinery oil.

Due to great care and precaution, positive results were visible in just 40 days.

