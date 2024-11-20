Shah Rukh Khan's son all set to make debut in Bollywood

Aryan Khan will direct his first web series, proud dad says, 'No business like show business'

(Web Desk) - Shah Rukh Khan's son is all set to make his debut in Bollywood. But unlike other star kids who mostly opt for an acting debut, Aryan Khan is all set to direct his first web series for Netflix.

The series will be backed by SRK's production house Red Chillies Entertainment and Aryan's mom, Gauri Khan. The OTT platform took to social media on Tuesday to announce the new untitled project which is set to release in 2025.

Soon after the news was announced by Netflix, proud father Shah Rukh Khan took to X to wish his eldest son the best for his new project and wrote, "It’s a special day when a new story is being presented for the audience.

“Go forth and entertain people Aryan and remember, There’s No business like Show business!!"

The news of this partnership and the mega project was first announced in Los Angeles this week at an event — hosted by Bela Bajaria, chief content officer, Netflix — showcasing some of the most ambitious international titles coming to the service next year.

Set against the backdrop of the film industry, this multi-genre project promises an unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood.

The series blends a high-stakes narrative with self-aware humour, featuring blockbuster cameos and larger-than-life characters for an unforgettable, tongue-in-cheek take on Indian cinema.

Aryan is Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's eldest child. The couple also share a daughter Suhana Khan (who made her acting debut in The Archies last year) and a son Abram Khan.