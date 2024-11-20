Sara Ali Khan reflects on site where she shot her debut movie

Everything I am has come from that place

(Web Desk) - Sara Ali Khan often embarks on spiritual journeys to temples across India, but Kedarnath holds an especially significant place in her heart.

The sacred site, where she filmed her debut movie, has become a recurring destination for the actress. Reflecting on her connection to Kedarnath at a recent event, Sara shared how her first visit there marked a profound transformation in her life, describing it as the foundation of everything she has achieved today.

At the event, Sara shared, “I share the most special connection with that place. I think the first time I went to Kedarnath, I was not an actor, I was not even myself.

Despite her frequent temple visits, Sara often finds herself at the center of criticism, sparking debates on social media.

Addressing the backlash in an earlier interview, she explained that her actions are deeply personal and rooted in her own choices.

As the daughter of Saif Ali Khan, a Muslim, and Amrita Singh, a Hindu, Sara’s decisions often attract public attention and scrutiny.

However, the actress remains unbothered by the trolling. She remarked that for some, trolling has become a source of entertainment, but she chooses to rise above it.

As long as her work as an actor continues to be appreciated, she views the negativity as nothing more than “background noise."