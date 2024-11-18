Veneration of senior: Bohemia's gesture for Attaullah Esakhelvi wins hearts

Fans love the beautiful interaction

(Web Desk) - Bohemia is a popular Pakistani-American Punjabi rapper and singer who wins fans’ hearts with showing respect for iconic singer Attaullah Esakhelvi during his meeting with him in London.

Many are of the view that Bohemia himself is a legendary singer and the way he is respecting Attaullah Esakhelvi is remarkable and also one of the reasons for his success.

Bohemia had a heartfelt interaction with the famous Pakistani folk singer Attaullah Esakhelvi in London.

The singer has also collaborated with famous Pakistani and international singers. His song Tamasha with Sajad Ali became extremely popular in Pakistan and gained 18 million views on YouTube.

Bohemia was quite happy to meet the legendary Pakistani singer. He expressed his love for the singer and said that meeting Attaullah Esakhelvi is like an award for him.