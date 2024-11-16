Is there any sequel to 'Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum'? Let's hear from the man himself

Fahad Mustafa says sequel is not on the cards

(Web Desk) - Famous Pakistani actor and producer Fahad Mustafa has spoken his heart out over his recently-concluded drama 'Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum' which was a massive success and whether there would be any sequel.

The drama began started in July and on November 5, its last episode was aired. The viewers expressed satisfaction after the ending of the serial on a happy note.

Fahad Mustafa was not only the producer of the drama but also he acted in the lead role.

During an interview recently, he said he did not want to perform in the drama at first but later he changed his mind due to some extraordinary situation.

He said Hania Amir also advised him to play the role of Mustafa himself.

In a comparison, he said he completes the shooting of a movie in almost 50 days but it took almost nine months for the completion of this drama.

Responding to a question, he said Ahad Raza Mir, Wahaj Ali, Feroze Khan and Bilal Abbas are good performers in the drama industry.

On the question of sequel, he said right now, the sequel of the drama is not on the cards.

He said the drama buffs would think that he would earn money from its sequel as that had not been his motive when he produced and acted in this drama.