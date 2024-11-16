Meet the woman behind some of your favorite casts, from 'The Exorcist' to 'Sleepless in Seattle'

Recognition is long overdue for Taylor and her peers

NEW YORK (AP) – Juliet Taylor does not give herself credit for Meryl Streep.

In her over 40 years as top casting director behind so many classics, “Annie Hall,” “Heartburn” and “Sleepless in Seattle” to name just a few, she did, technically give Streep her first film role.

She gave many stars their big breaks. But Streep, she said, was always going to happen — the young stage actor was the talk of the town in New York as soon as she came on the scene. Taylor was simply the lucky one who happened to be casting for “Julia,” which didn’t conflict with a play.

Modesty is not antithetical to being a great casting director, though, a profession of observation, negotiation and nuance that operates mostly out of the public eye. It’s why Taylor’s a little nervous about Sunday, when she’ll be presented with an honorary Oscar at the film academy’s annual Governors Awards in a room full of Hollywood greats.

Recognition is long overdue for Taylor and her peers. Earlier this year, the film academy announced that it would add a new competitive Oscar for casting directors starting with films released in 2025.

“There’s so much people don’t know about casting actors,” Taylor said. “One thing is we negotiate all the contracts and we cast a movie within a budget.”

Casting wasn’t always the art that it is today. In the studio system, it was more of cattle call, an organizational rather than creative job. But Taylor began her career in 1968 at time of change, mentored by one of the pioneers behind the movement: Marion Dougherty, who scouted talent in off-Broadway plays and turned casting into a more selective, humane process. It was also a profession led by a lot of women. Dougherty used to joke that it’s because they didn’t get paid much.

The first movie Taylor led casting on was “The Exorcist,” a baptism by fire in many ways. Director William Friedkin had not gotten along with Dougherty on “The Night They Raided Minsky’s” and called the office with a strange request.