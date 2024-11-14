On the eve of Oscars honor, James Bond producers reflect on legacy and future of 007

Since its inception in 1937, the award has only been given 39 times

Thu, 14 Nov 2024

LONDON (AP) - For the late James Bond producer Albert “Cubby” Broccoli, receiving the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award was a true high point in his career. He said as much accepting the prize, a non-competitive honorary Oscar, at the Academy Awards in 1982.

Roger Moore presented it to him that night while his family in the audience looked on, including his daughter, Barbara Broccoli, who was reduced to a puddle of tears, and her brother, Michael G. Wilson.

“He always treasured it,” Barbara Broccoli said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. “It was the most important physical possession he had.”

The award, then a bust of the inimitable “boy wonder” producer of Hollywood’s early years, sat on his mantlepiece for many years. Now, Broccoli, 64, and Wilson, 82, are following in “Cubby’s” footsteps as the 40th recipients, collecting the Oscar statuette Sunday at the 15th Governors Awards in Hollywood.

“It’s a rare honor, and I think that makes it extra special,” Wilson said.

Since its inception in 1937, the award has only been given 39 times, celebrating creative producers for a lifetime of quality films.



The roster of honorees is a who’s-who of Hollywood legends from David O. Selznick and Walt Disney to Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. And only once before Broccoli has it gone to a woman, Kathleen Kennedy in 2018.

“It’s very humbling,” Broccoli said. “I think of so many people who have come before us, so many people I wish had been given the honor who aren’t with us anymore.”

Though she is quick to point out all the others she thinks more deserving, the fact is that no one quite occupies the space that Broccoli and Wilson do as the guardians of the Bond franchise, one of the longest running film series in history.

Since Cubby and Harry Saltzman purchased the rights to Ian Fleming’s novels in 1961, the 25 films released by EON productions have grossed over $7.6 billion at the global box office. And despite all odds, the major creative decisions, including who gets to be Bond, have stayed in the family through massive changes in the business, including new corporate overlords.

For many years, EON split profits with MGM, which financed and distributed the movies. But that got slightly more complicated in May 2021, several months before the last Daniel Craig Bond, “No Time to Die” opened, when Amazon purchased MGM for $8.45 billion. The siblings continue to own 50% of Bond and maintain creative control over its future. They’re also adamant about theatrical.

“People are playing it very safe. I think in times of crisis like this, you’ve got to be brave,” Broccoli said. “It’s certainly a new era in the movie business, so we’re trying to figure it out.”

Broccoli has been entrenched in the world of Bond her entire life. She was only a year old when the deal was signed and spent much of her youth on sets around the world. One of her earliest memories was filming “You Only Live Twice” in Japan. She was 6.

Her father’s passion for the films was infectious and she followed him into the business, learning the trade from the ground up.

Though she didn’t quite start without connections, as Cubby had when he came to Hollywood in 1934, she never shied away from doing “the dirty work.” During one indie shoot, she remembers scrubbing toilets before the wrap party.