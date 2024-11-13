Polite queen! Taylor Swift scolds security guard who yelled at paps

She corrected the way her security guard spoke to photographers

(Web Desk) - Taylor Swift corrected the way her security guard spoke to photographers as she arrived at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos game.

The Grammy winner was immediately surrounded by photogs as she entered Arrowhead Stadium in a golf cart alongside her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift.

“Guys, stay back!” a member of her team shouted aggressively in a clip shared on X.

Swift then interjected and politely scolded, “Stay back, please,” as she strutted into the arena.

The room fell silent as the 34-year-old pop sensation swiftly corrected her security guard’s demand.

Her team member was not heard on camera responding to the reprimand.

Swift continued on toward the VIP suite where she typically watches home games, while her parents followed closely behind her.

“Polite queen!” one admirer posted on social media, while another added, “Love this. Respect.”

“Haha she really toddler mom’d the f–k out of them ,” a third person quipped.

Another member of the singer’s team also got into an exchange with photographers as she walked into the venue on Sunday.