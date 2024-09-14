Which Bollywood bigwig gives most money in charity

Shah Rukh Khan tops the list

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 14 Sep 2024 17:24:19 PKT

(Web Desk) – It is an open secret that many Bollywood celebrities contribute significantly to charities from their mammoth wealth.

According to Indian news reports, the big names of the Bollywood give a lot to the deserving people for health as well as education.

Salman Khan’s ‘Being Human’ foundation is also among the list of organization helping those in need.

However, Indian news reports have claimed that it is not Salman, Amir or Akshay which contribute the most in charitable works.

It is Shah Rukh Khan who tops the list to help the needy. His organization - Meer Foundation – is involved in medical aid, professional training and women empowerment.

