Johnny impressed with comedy icons Umer Sharif, Moin Akhtar, Amanullah

Entertainment Entertainment Johnny impressed with comedy icons Umer Sharif, Moin Akhtar, Amanullah

Wants to visit Pakistan in their veneration

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 13 Sep 2024 03:01:36 PKT

(Web Desk) – Eminent Indian comedian Johnny Lever is all praise for comedy stars of Pakistan, particularly Umer Sharif, and wants to visit Pakistan in their love.

A video of him made rounds on social media featuring him expressing his love of Pakistani fans and comedians.

Famous Indian comedian Johnny Lever has expressed his desire to visit Pakistan.

A video of Johnny Lever is going viral on social media, in which the Indian actor talks about Pakistan and its legendary artists, including Moin Akhtar, Umar Sharif, and Amanullah.

In his interview, Johnny Lever expressed his wish to visit Lahore, Karachi and other cities of Pakistan.

The comedian also remembered Pakistani comedy legend Umar Sharif, saying he is in touch with Sharif’s son and wants to meet his family during his visit to Pakistan.

Johnny Lever thanked his fans in Pakistan, saying, “I have no words, I can only thank you all for your love.”