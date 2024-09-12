Malala Yousafzai pledges support for the Pakistani film industry at TIFF

LAHORE (Web Desk)- Malala Yousafzai, the renowned activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate announced her commitment to supporting the Pakistani film industry during a recent appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival.

She expressed her enthusiasm for collaborating with local filmmakers and artists on future projects, emphasizing the importance of storytelling in Pakistani cinema.

In her statements, Yousafzai highlighted the rich themes and cultural significance present in Pakistani films.

"Whenever I can, I support Pakistani films because their themes are powerful and meaningful," she noted, reinforcing her dedication to promoting the industry on global platforms.

Yousafzai's involvement with the film sector is not new; she previously served as an executive producer for "Joyland," a film that garnered international acclaim and was Pakistan's submission for the Oscars. Her efforts aim to elevate Pakistani cinema and ensure its stories reach wider audiences.

Moreover, she stressed the need for collective responsibility in nurturing the entertainment industry, stating that collaboration among artists and filmmakers is crucial for its growth. "I believe in the potential of our cinema, and I will continue to advocate for it," she affirmed, signaling her ongoing commitment to the arts in Pakistan.

As the Pakistani film industry continues to evolve, Malala Yousafzai's support is seen as a significant boost, inspiring filmmakers and audiences alike.