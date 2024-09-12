Jannat Mirza lands in Japanese fashion industry with impressive display

Entertainment Entertainment Jannat Mirza lands in Japanese fashion industry with impressive display

She dazzled in vibrant red and purple outfits

Follow on Published On: Thu, 12 Sep 2024 06:29:09 PKT

(Web Desk) – Famed social media influencer and rising actress Jannat Mirza has landed in Japanese fashion industry, with her maiden appearance on the runway.

Known for her significant social media presence, Jannat Mirza has transitioned from the Pakistani entertainment scene to making waves in Japan.

Jannat Mirza, who boasts the highest number of followers on TikTok in Pakistan, shared glimpses of her participation in a Japanese fashion show through Instagram.

During the fashion show, Jannat Mirza dazzled in vibrant red and purple outfits, making two appearances on the runway.

Her Instagram post revealed her excitement about walking the ramp at the launch party of the Japanese modelling agency.

The 5.9 million Instagram followers of the social media influencer were treated to stunning visuals of her performance, marking a significant milestone in her career.