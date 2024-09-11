Netizens share mixed reactions on Mahira Khan's views on sleeveless clothing

Updated On: Wed, 11 Sep 2024 22:22:25 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistan leading actor Mahira Khan’s views on the choice to wear traditional clothes have sparked a heated and intense debate over the internet.

She exchange interesting views with the country’s leading writer Anwar Maqsood at the Arts Council Karachi.

Khan talked about personal and professional aspects of life as well as the role of family on her bringing.

She, during the discussion, talked to a great deal about her late grandmother mentioning the latter did not approve of sleeveless clothing.

"I was always cautious around my grandmother and avoided wearing sleeveless clothes out of respect for her," Khan revealed.

The ‘Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad’ actor the cultural values should be preserved despite that younger generations are aware about what needs to be followed.

"This tarbiyat (upbringing) is essential and should remain intact," the star added.

Netizens have called her views ironic and pointed out the sheer disparity between her views and her choice of clothing.

Some, however, applauded her likeness for preserving traditional values.

