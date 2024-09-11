Salman Khan wears INR 419.8 million diamond-adorned watch

Salman Khan wears INR 419.8 million diamond-adorned watch

(Web Desk) - Indian superstar Salman Khan has left his fans surprised after a video surfaced showing him wearing a diamond-encrusted watch worth INR 419.8 million.

The watch is gifted to the 'Wanted' star by luxury watchmaker Jacob Arabo.

In the video, posted on the official Instagram account of Jacob & Co., Arabo personally presents Salman Khan with the "Billionaire III" watch, one of the world’s most expensive timepieces.

The watch is decorated with 714 diamonds, including 504 diamonds embedded in the bracelet alone.

Jacob Arabo stated in the post, "I’ve never given anyone my watch to wear before, but I gave it to Salman Khan."

Indian media reports have confirmed that the watch is valued at ₹419.8 million, making it among the costliest pieces ever worn by the Bollywood star.