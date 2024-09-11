Shah Rukh Khan's new look with short hairdo sends fans into frenzy

Published On: Wed, 11 Sep 2024 07:41:25 PKT

(Web Desk) - Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has once again sent fans into frenzy after debuting a brand-new look.

The actor, who has spent the last year, rocking man-buns with his long hairdo, stepped up for an event today, rocking a much shorter crop.

Dressed in all-black casual wear, presumably from his son, Aryan Khan's fashion line, SRK attended an event on Tuesday evening, debuting a slick and sophisticated new look.

Known for his ability to effortlessly switch up his style, Khan's latest appearance has left fans buzzing with excitement, with many wondering if he has ditched his braids and ponytail for his next movie 'King'.

Shah Rukh Khan, who had been sporting long locks in his recent blockbuster films like 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan', was seen flaunting his many hairstyles until last month.

The sudden switch to a short hairdo has led to speculation that it could be part of his preparation for his upcoming role that will see him starring alongside daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

It isn't clear yet if the new hairdo is for one of SRK's upcoming project. Khan was last seen in Dunki in December 2023, which was declared a hit at the box office.

Nevertheless, the new look led to a collective meltdown of his fans on social media.