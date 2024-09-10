Sheikh Mahra unveils 'Divorce' perfume weeks after her marriage ends

Entertainment Entertainment Sheikh Mahra unveils 'Divorce' perfume weeks after her marriage ends

Sheikh Mahra unveils 'Divorce' perfume weeks after her marriage ends

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 10 Sep 2024 17:45:56 PKT

(Web Desk) - Daughter of UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikha Mahra has launched a new perfume named ‘Divorce’.

The 30-year old princess took to her Instagram handle to announce the news of her new product which she launched under the banner of her brand M1.

She is quite active on the social media and has almost 0.8 million followers on Instagram.

The colour of the bottle of perfume is black with ‘Divorce’ written over it.

The release of the perfume follows just weeks after Sheikha Mahra publicly announced her separation from her husband on Instagram.

In a bold post shared in July 2024, she wrote: “Dear husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife.”