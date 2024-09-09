Film 'No Entry 2' Sequel Set to Feature Fresh Cast, Filming Starts in December

Entertainment Entertainment Film 'No Entry 2' Sequel Set to Feature Fresh Cast, Filming Starts in December

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh are confirmed to be leading the project.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 09 Sep 2024 08:37:26 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Anticipation is growing as new details about the highly awaited sequel "No Entry 2" emerge. The film, which will be produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Anees Bazmee, is set to introduce an exciting new cast.

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh are confirmed to be leading the project, bringing a fresh dynamic to the sequel of the 2005 blockbuster, No Entry.

The original film's star, Fardeen Khan, has officially announced that he will not be returning for the sequel.

While he fondly remembers his role in the first movie, which marked a significant point in his career, Khan acknowledged that 'No Entry 2' will take a new direction with its entirely new cast.

Filming for "No Entry 2" is slated to begin in December 2024, with its release planned for 2025 to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the original film. The production team is in the process of finalizing the cast, promising a blend of fresh faces and established stars.

As fans eagerly await further details, an official announcement revealing the full cast and additional specifics is expected soon.

The new lineup and creative direction promise to deliver a refreshing take on the comedy genre that captured audiences nearly two decades ago.