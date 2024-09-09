Nicole Kidman leaves Venice Film Festival on learning mom's death

Hollywood A-lister dedicated Best Actress award to her mother

(Web Desk) - Nicole Kidman cut her Venice Film Festival visit short after her mother died.

Director accepted the Best Actress award for her, dedicating it to Kidman's mother.

Nicole Kidman’s Venice Film Festival experience was abruptly cut short due to the tragic loss of her mother.

After gracing the red carpet in an avant-garde couture by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli, the Hollywood A-lister missed out on the Best Actress award, which was later accepted by "Babygirl" director Halina Reijn on her behalf.

Nicole shared a written statement about landing in Venice but leaving as soon as she heard the devastating news.

In the acceptance speech, she dedicated the award to her mother.

"I'm in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her," Nicole Kidman shared in a written statement, which was read aloud by director Halina Reijn during the award acceptance moment, as seen in a video posted on X.

"She shaped me, she guided me, and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina," the actress added.

The Big Little Lies star explained that she had made it to Venice but was informed shortly after that her "beautiful, brave mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, had just passed." "The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken," she continued.

After sharing Kidman's message with the audience in Venice, Reijn concluded with a heartfelt, "We love you, Nicole."

Nicole, who stars in Halina Reijn's highly anticipated erotic thriller Babygirl, was attending the festival to present and promote the film.